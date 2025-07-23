Mike Tomlin Calls Out Dan Orlovsky Over George Pickens Comments

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confronted former quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky over critical remarks made regarding the team’s handling of wide receiver George Pickens. The incident, as reported by ESPN’s Louis Riddick on Wednesday’s ‘Get Up’, took place during a pre-production meeting.

Riddick revealed, “I sat in a TV production meeting where Mike Tomlin chastised Dan Orlovsky for asking about George Pickens and why George Pickens wasn’t maybe being reprimanded a little bit harsher.” Tomlin’s response emphasized the value he sees in Pickens, stating, “Look, you don’t give up on talent like this at this point.”

The timeline of the comments remains unclear, but it likely occurred before a Monday night game last season, possibly during the lead-up to the Steelers’ Week 8 matchup against the New York Giants. This was shortly after Pickens’s unsportsmanlike behavior in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

During that game, Pickens had a scuffle with Cowboys defensive back Jourdan Lewis, raising questions about his maturity and decision-making on the field. Throughout the season, Tomlin publicly defended Pickens, rarely placing blame on his actions. However, it is suspected that private discussions may have been more critical.

Tomlin’s approach aligns with his philosophy on player development. He previously stated in a 2022 interview, “I’m all-in until I’m all-out,” indicating his commitment to fostering talent before considering cuts. However, the Steelers ultimately decided to trade Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason for a 2026 third-round pick due to the challenges he posed off the field.

Riddick recounted his reaction during the meeting, saying, “We were all like, ‘Whoa.’ Mike was not playing around.” With Pickens gone, Tomlin is now focused on replacing the production he provided. Wide receiver DK Metcalf is expected to step up as the team’s primary target, while players Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson will also need to contribute significantly.

Discussions surrounding Tomlin’s job security have arisen, given the Steelers’ lack of playoff victories since 2016. Despite these challenges, the ownership group remains committed to Tomlin, especially as he is in the first year of a three-year contract extension, which makes parting ways financially unfeasible.

Tomlin’s future with the Steelers remains bright, even with potential pressures surrounding the performance of new quarterback Aaron Rodgers. As long as Tomlin continues to embody the franchise’s winning culture, he is expected to stay in his position.