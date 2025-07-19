News
Mike Tyson Declares Michael Jordan as NBA’s Greatest of All-Time
Los Angeles, CA — Boxing legend Mike Tyson has weighed in on the longstanding debate over the greatest basketball player of all time. During an appearance on ‘The Big Podcast’ with Shaquille O'Neal, Tyson stated his preference firmly: ‘I’m a Jordan guy.’
This discussion has continued for years, often pitting Michael Jordan against LeBron James as the top candidates for the title. As James, 40, continues to play at an elite level, the debate has intensified. Tyson’s comments could further fuel the fervor surrounding this topic.
Jordan’s achievements include playing 1,072 career games and winning six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls. He averaged an impressive 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game, boasting a shooting percentage of 49.7 percent overall. In contrast, LeBron James has excelled in his own right, participating in 1,562 games and accumulating four championships, while averaging 27 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.4 assists.
While Tyson supports Jordan, he acknowledges the significant accomplishments of James as well. ‘Regardless of who thinks either player is the GOAT, they are both deserving of recognition,’ Tyson added.
As the debate continues, fans eagerly await how future developments may influence this topic. For now, Tyson’s endorsement of Jordan adds another layer to the discussion of basketball’s greatest player.
Recent Posts
- Mike Tyson Declares Michael Jordan as NBA’s Greatest of All-Time
- Fowler and McIlroy Face Off at 2025 British Open
- Tottenham Transfers Young Keeper Josh Keeley to Luton Town
- Severe Weather Alerts for Saturday in Southern Wisconsin
- Diego León starts for Manchester United in preseason friendly against Leeds
- John Parry Scores First Hole-in-One at The Open Championship
- Newcastle United to Face Celtic with 10,000 Fans in Attendance
- Barcelona Negotiates Loan Deal for Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford
- Water Main Break Closes York Road in Hunt Valley
- Scheffler Reflects on Winning Amid Open Championship Pressure
- 2025 Tour de France: Stage 11 Preview and Ben Healy’s New Bike
- House Approves Trump’s $9 Billion Cut to Public Broadcasting and Foreign Aid
- Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg Enjoy Day on Amalfi Coast
- LIV Golf Sends 19 Players to 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush
- Surprise Concert at Faneuil Hall by Teddy Swims and Thomas Rhett
- Predictions for Semifinals at WTA Hamburg Open This Saturday
- DAZN Users Warned About VPN Issues
- Milwaukee Night Market Canceled, Rescheduled for October 1
- Tommy Fleetwood Faces Caddie Blunder at Open Championship
- Five-way Tie for Lead at 2025 Open Championship’s First Round