Mike Tyson Declares Michael Jordan as NBA’s Greatest of All-Time

Los Angeles, CA — Boxing legend Mike Tyson has weighed in on the longstanding debate over the greatest basketball player of all time. During an appearance on ‘The Big Podcast’ with Shaquille O'Neal, Tyson stated his preference firmly: ‘I’m a Jordan guy.’

This discussion has continued for years, often pitting Michael Jordan against LeBron James as the top candidates for the title. As James, 40, continues to play at an elite level, the debate has intensified. Tyson’s comments could further fuel the fervor surrounding this topic.

Jordan’s achievements include playing 1,072 career games and winning six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls. He averaged an impressive 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game, boasting a shooting percentage of 49.7 percent overall. In contrast, LeBron James has excelled in his own right, participating in 1,562 games and accumulating four championships, while averaging 27 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.4 assists.

While Tyson supports Jordan, he acknowledges the significant accomplishments of James as well. ‘Regardless of who thinks either player is the GOAT, they are both deserving of recognition,’ Tyson added.

As the debate continues, fans eagerly await how future developments may influence this topic. For now, Tyson’s endorsement of Jordan adds another layer to the discussion of basketball’s greatest player.