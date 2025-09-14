Sports
Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Set for 2026 Exhibition Bout
AKRON, Ohio — Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather will face off in an exhibition bout scheduled for 2026. Tyson, 59, announced the matchup on social media on Sept. 4, 2025. This news follows Tyson’s exhibition fight in November 2024.
“I still can’t believe Floyd wants to really do this,” Tyson said. “It’s going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it’s signed and it’s happening!”
Mayweather, 48, also shared his excitement about the fight, reflecting on his long career. “I’ve been doing this for 30 years, and there hasn’t been a single fighter that can tarnish my legacy,” he stated. “I’m the best in the business of boxing.”
The details about when and where the fight will occur are still under wraps. According to the announcement, it is planned for Spring 2026, but specific details like the date, time, and location have yet to be revealed.
In the 1990s, Tyson lived in a mansion in Southington, northeast of Akron, where he enjoyed lavish amenities, including pools and gold-plated furnishings, alongside his pet Siberian tigers. Tyson settled in Ohio to be closer to his longtime promoter, Cleveland native Don King.
Floyd Mayweather also has ties to Ohio through his gym franchise, Mayweather Boxing + Fitness. Currently, the franchise does not have any locations in Ohio but has gyms in Pittsburgh and Michigan.
Tyson’s estimated net worth stands at $30 million, having earned around $20 million in his last fight against Jake Paul on Netflix. At the height of his career, Tyson’s net worth was approximated at $300 million. Meanwhile, Mayweather is recognized as the highest-grossing professional boxer of all time, though his current net worth was not specified.
