Entertainment
Mike Vennart Discusses His Musical Journey and Role in Cardiacs
Manchester, England – Mike Vennart has navigated a unique musical path, transitioning from aspiring shredder to the lead singer of beloved British band Cardiacs. His journey takes him through his work with the post-rock band Oceansize, Biffy Clyro, and now into a role that he never dreamed possible.
Vennart reflects on his career as he joins Cardiacs, following the death of their iconic frontman Tim Smith in 2020. “It was never my dream to become the lead singer in Cardiacs,” Vennart said. “Tim Smith is Cardiacs. His songs are really good and they need to be sung. If it’s not me, then who, you know?”
Before his role in Cardiacs, Vennart gained recognition with Oceansize, a band he appreciates despite not listening to his past work. “I’ve made four records under my own name, and when I do look back on those, I’m often pleasantly surprised,” he said. Vennart describes his 2023 album under the name Empire State Bastard, which featured former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo, as a heavy metal endeavor that reflects his versatile musical spirit.
During a recent interview, Vennart shared insights on his guitar rig, equipment choices, and inspirations. He admires the sound of the GT-1 by Matamp, often used by other artists in the stoner rock genre. “It takes pedals like a champ, and I used a lot of pedals. And it’s loud as hell,” he stated.
His admiration for the craft extends into his gear. Vennart treasures a Japanese Squier Strat guitar gifted by his mother in 1987, which he has modified over the years. “If the house was on fire, the Squier Strat would be the only guitar I’d try and save,” he added proudly.
Vennart’s passion for music is evident as he contemplates the legacy of his former band. “We existed in a bubble; particularly in Manchester, which was kind of in a Britpop hangover,” he reflected. Despite feeling overlooked at the time, he notes that Oceansize influenced contemporary bands, such as Sleep Token, who hold them in high regard.
Now, as he steps into the lead vocalist role for Cardiacs, Vennart looks forward to sharing their unfinished work, completed by fellow musicians after Smith’s passing. “That’s about as wild a situation as you could possibly imagine me being in!” he exclaimed, embracing the new chapter in his eclectic career.
