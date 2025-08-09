Sports
Mike Weinar Turns Down Knicks Coaching Position to Stay with Pacers
NEW YORK, NY — Mike Weinar has opted out of consideration for an assistant coaching position with the New York Knicks, choosing instead to remain on Rick Carlisle‘s staff with the Indiana Pacers.
This decision comes after Weinar has consistently faced the Knicks in recent seasons, including a tough loss in the Eastern Conference Finals this past spring. According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, Weinar cited “family considerations” and his long-standing loyalty to Carlisle, with whom he has worked since 2008.
Under Carlisle, Weinar has enjoyed a successful career, contributing to the Pacers’ playoff runs and previously winning a championship in 2011 with the Dallas Mavericks. He also has collegiate experience, earning two rings as a graduate assistant with the University of Florida, which featured future Knick Joakim Noah.
The Knicks, led by new head coach Mike Brown, continue their search for assistants to complete their coaching staff. They are reportedly considering Chris Jent, a current assistant with the Charlotte Hornets and a recent Summer League champion coach.
Jent has a history with the Knicks, having played a brief stint during the 1997 season and worked under Brown in Cleveland. As the Knicks aim to reshape their coaching dynamics, they are looking to fill key roles, including an offensive coordinator and associate head coach.
Brendan O'Connor, formerly with the Los Angeles Clippers, has already been designated to lead the Knicks’ defense. In addition to O’Connor, the team has several holdovers from the prior coaching staff, including Rick Brunson, who will transition into a new role.
The Knicks are still on the lookout for strong candidates to complete their coaching ranks as they prepare for the upcoming season.
