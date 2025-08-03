Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Spotted Shopping in Bel Air with Kids

Los Angeles, CA — Actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were seen enjoying a rare public outing with their children on Friday afternoon. The couple, known for their roles in That ’70s Show, visited the Beverly Glen Center in the Bel Air area.

Kutcher, 47, appeared to be in good spirits, wearing a yellow Iowa Hawkeyes t-shirt paired with straight leg jeans and charcoal sneakers. Meanwhile, Kunis, 41, showed off her toned legs in denim cutoff shorts and a gray t-shirt, accessorized with oversized sunglasses and minimal makeup.

Their two children, Wyatt, 10, and Dimitri, 8, joined them for the family outing. Wyatt wore a white t-shirt and light blue jeans, while Dimitri sported a green and gray sports jersey over black joggers.

The couple is known for their privacy regarding their kids. In a 2017 interview with iHeartRadio, Kutcher stated, ‘We don’t share any photos of our kids publicly because we feel that being public is a personal choice.’

The sighting comes a few years after the couple faced public scrutiny for supporting their former co-star Danny Masterson during his legal troubles. In September 2023, Masterson was sentenced to 30 years for rape. Despite speculation regarding their relationship, the couple seems to remain strong.

Kutcher has also expressed regret about his past friendship with Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who was indicted on federal sex trafficking charges last year. A source revealed that Kutcher felt ‘lied to and manipulated’ by Combs.

As they continue to navigate their personal and professional lives, Kutcher and Kunis maintain a strong family unit, often opting to keep their children away from the media spotlight.