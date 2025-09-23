Sports
Milan Advances in Coppa Italia Amidst Stadium Developments
MILAN, Italy — AC Milan hosted Lecce on September 23, 2025, in a crucial Coppa Italia match. With a place in the round of 16 on the line, the team aimed to build on recent successes after victories over Udine and Bologna.
The match at the iconic San Siro saw Milan wearing their classic red and black jerseys while Lecce sported white. Despite his team’s momentum, Milan’s head coach Massimiliano Allegri was absent due to a two-match suspension, leaving assistant Marco Landucci to lead from the sidelines.
Milan lined up in a 3-5-2 formation with key players, including goalkeeper Mike Maignan and forwards Christopher Nkunku and Gonzalo Gimenez. Lecce, struggling early in the season with only one point in the standings, featured a potent lineup aiming to turn their season around.
Referee Marco Tremolada officiated the match, assisted by Bahri and Barone, with Sozza acting as the fourth official. Video Assistant Referee (VAR) duties were managed by Maggioni and Mazzoleni.
As anticipation built in the stands, with over 50,000 fans expected, the stakes were high for both teams. A win would secure a spot in the next round, scheduled to take place in December against Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.
In related news, the future of the legendary San Siro stadium is also in discussion as AC Milan and Inter reveal plans for a new structure. An architectural collaboration with renowned firms Foster + Partners and Manica aims to modernize the site, should the city council approve the club’s acquisition. The new stadium is designed with sustainability and accessibility in mind, as the clubs await the council’s vote.
“This project represents a significant investment in the future of Milan,” the clubs stated, underlining their commitment to the city. If the council rejects the proposal, the clubs may need to consider alternative locations for a new stadium.
