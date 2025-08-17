AC Milan to Face Bari in Coppa Italia Opener This Sunday

Milan, Italy – AC Milan will kick off their 2025-26 season this Sunday evening as they face Bari in the first round of the Coppa Italia. The match is crucial, as a victory will allow Milan to progress to the next stage, where they are set to meet Lecce at the end of September.

Coach Max Allegri’s team begins the competition a week earlier than other Serie A teams due to their eighth-place finish last season. This match represents an important step in their quest for redemption after falling short in various competitions last year.

The match is scheduled for August 16 at 21:15 CEST, held at the iconic San Siro stadium. Alberto Ruben Arena will officiate the game, with VAR managed by Maggioni.

In terms of team news, both Milan and Bari have few injury concerns. However, Allegri will miss the match due to a suspension carried over from last season. New signings Koni De Winter and Zachary Athekame are expected to be included in the squad, although it’s uncertain if they will feature prominently on the pitch.

For the starting lineup, Milan is believed to employ a three-man defense, with Fikayo Tomori, Matteo Gabbia, and Strahinja Pavlovic positioned at the back. Wing-backs Alexis Saelemaekers and Pervis Estupinan will provide attacking width. The midfield is set to feature Samuele Ricci, Youssouf Fofana, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Notably, Christian Pulisic, who recently recovered from an ankle injury, is anticipated to play alongside Rafael Leao in a front two, giving the squad a further attacking advantage.

Bari, meanwhile, comes into this encounter with hopes of making a statement against one of Serie A’s historic teams. After a less-than-stellar season, the team made changes in management, bringing in Fabio Caserta to guide them for this season. Caserta previously led Catanzaro to a semi-final in the promotion playoffs.

The Bari coach spoke highly of his squad’s preparations, remarking, ‘We will approach this match with courage and ambition. Every detail can make a difference.’ Their expected lineup features a 4-3-3 formation, with Gaston Pereiro and Christian Gytkjaer key players in attack.

This match will be the first meeting between AC Milan and Bari since 2011, with Milan historically dominating their encounters, winning 50 of 74 previous clashes.

The stakes are high, and both teams are eager to leave a mark in this knockout stage. Allegri emphasized the importance of a strong performance, stating, ‘Winning is what counts,’ as Milan aims for a convincing start to their campaign.