AC Milan Faces Cagliari in Key Serie A Match Tonight

CAGLIARI, Italy — AC Milan will aim to reclaim the top spot in the Serie A as they face Cagliari at the Unipol Domus tonight at 20:45 CET. This marks Milan’s first match of the year following a solid performance against Hellas Verona, where they won 3-0.

Milan enters this match in second place, just one point behind Inter Milan. The team has not lost in their last 14 league games. Key players like Rafael Leao, who is returning from injury, will lead the attack, while Christian Pulisic starts from the bench due to fitness concerns. New signing Niclas Füllkrug could feature from the bench as well.

Cagliari, meanwhile, is sitting precariously close to the drop zone, currently in 14th place with 18 points. They will be without several key players, including Andrea Belotti and Ze Pedro. Turkish forward Semih Kılıçsoy will spearhead their attack after scoring in successive matches.

Both teams will look for three crucial points for different reasons. For Milan, a victory means continuing their chase for the Serie A title. Cagliari, desperate for points, aims to pull further away from the relegation zone. The last match between these two teams ended with a surprising 3-3 draw, with Cagliari staging a comeback.

As the match approaches, Cagliari’s coach Fabio Pisacane highlighted the difficulty of facing a strong Milan side but expressed confidence in his team’s ability to compete, saying, “We will have to maintain concentration for the full 90 minutes.”

Overall, the stakes are high for both clubs in this crucial first match of the year, and fans can expect an intense battle.