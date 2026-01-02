Sports
AC Milan Faces Cagliari in Key Serie A Match Tonight
CAGLIARI, Italy — AC Milan will aim to reclaim the top spot in the Serie A as they face Cagliari at the Unipol Domus tonight at 20:45 CET. This marks Milan’s first match of the year following a solid performance against Hellas Verona, where they won 3-0.
Milan enters this match in second place, just one point behind Inter Milan. The team has not lost in their last 14 league games. Key players like Rafael Leao, who is returning from injury, will lead the attack, while Christian Pulisic starts from the bench due to fitness concerns. New signing Niclas Füllkrug could feature from the bench as well.
Cagliari, meanwhile, is sitting precariously close to the drop zone, currently in 14th place with 18 points. They will be without several key players, including Andrea Belotti and Ze Pedro. Turkish forward Semih Kılıçsoy will spearhead their attack after scoring in successive matches.
Both teams will look for three crucial points for different reasons. For Milan, a victory means continuing their chase for the Serie A title. Cagliari, desperate for points, aims to pull further away from the relegation zone. The last match between these two teams ended with a surprising 3-3 draw, with Cagliari staging a comeback.
As the match approaches, Cagliari’s coach Fabio Pisacane highlighted the difficulty of facing a strong Milan side but expressed confidence in his team’s ability to compete, saying, “We will have to maintain concentration for the full 90 minutes.”
Overall, the stakes are high for both clubs in this crucial first match of the year, and fans can expect an intense battle.
Recent Posts
- The Boys Returns with Final Season and New VR Game
- Steelers Face Uncertainty as Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith’s Future Looms
- When Calls the Heart Prepares for Season 13 with New Developments
- Broncos Capture AFC Division Title with Week 17 Victory
- Oscar Season Roundtable: Seven Stars Reflect on Their Career Paths
- Hacks Stars Shine at Golden Globes Amid Strong Competition
- The Muppet Show Returns for 50th Anniversary Special on February 4
- Falcons Win Finale, Coach’s Future Uncertain Amid Late Surge
- Demi Moore Reflects on Career and Changes Amid Speculation
- Justin Hartley’s ‘Tracker’ Sets New TV Records in Early 2026
- Dante Moore’s NFL Draft Decision Affects College Football Landscape
- Jonnu Smith Leads Steelers with Five Receptions in Tough Loss
- Kings Seek to Break Losing Streak Against Bucks Sunday Night
- Giants Owner John Mara Battles Cancer, Inspires Players with His Dedication
- Lions Fan’s Actions Lead to Metcalf Suspension and Steelers’ Playoff Trouble
- Will Trent Returns for Anticipated Fourth Season on January 6, 2026
- Isaiah Likely Eyes Key Role Against Steelers in Week 18
- Ike Barinholtz Shares Heartfelt Message at Critics Choice Awards
- Ohio State’s Caleb Downs Shines in 2026 NFL Draft Spotlight
- North Central Cardinals Aim for Fourth National Championship Title