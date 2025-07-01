Milan Faces Pressure to Increase Bid for Jashari

AC Milan, Italy – Ardon Jashari has indicated his desire to join AC Milan this summer, but the club needs to increase its offer to Club Brugge.

Recent reports reveal that while Jashari is committed to moving to Milan, a disagreement exists between Belgian and Italian sources regarding the clubs’ negotiation progress over the transfer fee.

For Milan to secure the Swiss international, they must make a significant financial commitment. Jashari is seen as a key player to enhance the midfield, with Luka Modric and Samuele Ricci also rumored to join the team soon.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Jashari is not in discussions with other clubs and has firmly expressed that he views AC Milan as the ideal destination for his future. The current offer stands at €30 million plus add-ons, but this amount falls short, as Club Brugge demands a higher figure.

As the situation develops, Milan may need to act quickly to finalize the deal and meet Brugge’s expectations. Efforts must be intensified to unlock the final steps of this important transfer.