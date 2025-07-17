Sports
Milan Iloski Departs San Diego FC to Rejoin FC Nordsjælland
SAN DIEGO, CA — Milan Iloski has mutually agreed to terminate his loan with San Diego FC, effective immediately, the club announced Tuesday. The 25-year-old forward will return to his Danish Superliga club, FC Nordsjælland.
Iloski leaves San Diego FC after scoring 10 goals and providing one assist in just 14 appearances. He was the second-leading scorer for San Diego, despite playing only 471 minutes. His strong showing included a remarkable four-goal game against the Vancouver Whitecaps.
Originally signed from Nordsjælland in April, Iloski’s loan was set to run through July. However, both parties opted to end the arrangement as negotiations for a permanent transfer did not reach an agreement.
“We want to thank Milan for his time and contributions to San Diego FC,” said San Diego’s sporting director, Tyler Heaps. “He played an important role in our early history, and we respect his desire to return to FC Nordsjælland and his decision to pursue other opportunities at this time. We wish him the best in this next stage of his career.”
San Diego currently leads the Western Conference with 42 points, positioning the team well in their inaugural MLS season. Head coach Mikey Varas expressed that the focus remains on the players who will continue to contribute for the remainder of the season following Iloski’s departure.
Iloski achieved notable success during his brief time with the team, making a significant impact within just a few months. Fans of San Diego FC will remember his explosive performance against Vancouver, which showcased his scoring ability and potential.
As the secondary transfer window opens next Thursday, July 24, San Diego FC may look for a striker to fill the gap left by Iloski. After departing, his future direction remains uncertain, as he is exploring options back in Europe.
