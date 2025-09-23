AC Milan and Inter Milan Partner for New Stadium Design

Milan, Italy — AC Milan and FC Internazionale Milano announced today that they have signed an agreement with the architectural firms Foster + Partners and MANICA to design a new stadium, pending approval from the Milan City Council for the sale of the Great Urban Function San Siro.

The collaboration showcases the Clubs’ commitment to constructing a modern stadium that emphasizes innovation, comfort, and sustainability. The new venue, part of an urban regeneration initiative spanning 281,000 square meters, will have a seating capacity of 71,500 and aims to provide fans with a unique atmosphere.

The design features two large tiers that ensure optimal visibility, alongside provisions for accessibility and pricing to accommodate all fans. “This project reflects our dedication to enhancing the experience for supporters while respecting Milan’s rich history and culture,” said a representative from the Clubs.

Foster + Partners, founded by Lord Norman Foster in 1967, is known for its sustainable architecture and design, with notable projects including Apple Park in Cupertino and the Millennium Bridge in London. They previously contributed to revitalization projects in Milan, such as Milano Sesto.

MANICA, established by David Manica in 2007, has designed prominent sports venues like Allegiant Stadium and Chase Center. MANICA is also working on the new stadium project for the Chicago Bears and Miami Freedom Park, home to Inter Miami CF.

David Manica has developed a long-standing professional relationship with Norman Foster, dating back nearly 30 years to the design of the New Wembley Stadium in London. This partnership highlights a shared vision for modern stadium design.

The first steps of the project, including concept design and preliminary planning, will commence following the city council’s approval for the San Siro acquisition. The Clubs view this development as a strategic investment in both the future of football in Milan and the local community.