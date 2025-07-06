MILAN, Italy — In a surprising turn of events for AC Milan fans, Ardon Jashari will not join his team, Bruges, on their flight to Glasgow for a friendly against Rangers scheduled for tomorrow. Instead, he has agreed to train alone at Belfius, Bruges’ sports center in Westkapelle.

This decision means Jashari will also miss five days of training in London planned for next week. The significance of his absence is not lost on observers, as Bruges has already sidelined three players from the trip.

In addition to Jashari, only Maxim De Cuyper and Chemsdine Talbi will also miss the matchup. De Cuyper is negotiating a €20 million transfer to Brighton, while Talbi is preparing to sign with Sunderland. Jashari’s situation suggests that he could soon leave Bruges, although the club insists no deal is imminent with Milan.

Milan recently submitted a proposal for Jashari, reportedly exceeding €35 million, potentially setting a record for Belgian football. However, Bruges has yet to respond, maintaining a steadfast demand of €40 million. They claim financial stability following recent player sales, but market analysts suggest that an offer of €35 million could compel a change in their stance.

Jashari is determined to make the move to Milan. He has been a primary target for Milan’s Sporting Director Igli Tare and Coach Max Allegri. The midfielder could significantly enhance the team’s dynamics, potentially partnering with players like Luka Modric or Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Despite Bruges’ reluctance to negotiate, both the player and Milan are focused. Staying away from the international match and London training will allow Jashari to concentrate on his future with Milan. The club’s deliberate strategy aims to secure Jashari’s transfer while avoiding unnecessary risk during this crucial week.

No response has yet come from Bruges regarding Milan’s record offer, but the arrangement between the player and Milan underscores their commitment to securing Jashari’s future.