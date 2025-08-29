AC Milan Looks to Bounce Back Against Lecce on Friday Night

LECCE, Italy – AC Milan seeks to recover from a disappointing start to the Serie A season when they face Lecce at Stadio Via Del Mare on Friday, August 29, 2025. Coming off a loss to newly promoted Cremonese, the Rossoneri are eager to secure their first points of the season.

After last weekend’s defeat, which highlighted issues in their squad, Massimiliano Allegri’s team is under pressure to perform. Questions have arisen about Allegri’s job security as he navigates the team’s recent challenges. With several potential signings on the horizon, including Christopher Nkunku, Allegri’s focus remains on strategizing for the game and addressing team needs.

The match will kick off at 20:45 CEST, with Livio Marinelli officiating. Milan is not expected to make drastic changes to their lineup. Backup goalkeeper Mike Maignan will maintain his position, while defenders Matteo Gabbia, Strahinja Pavlovic, and Fikayo Tomori are slated to start again. Midfielder Yunus Musah is also set to replace Alexis Saelemaekers on the right.

Up front, Santiago Gimenez and Christian Pulisic are anticipated to lead the attack, although Pulisic’s minor injury may impact his participation. If Pulisic is unfit, Saelemaekers could be utilized in the forward role.

In contrast, Lecce, who narrowly avoided relegation last season, comes into the match with their own obstacles to overcome. Under new coach Eusebio Di Francesco, Lecce aims to elevate their position in the league after some summer roster changes following the departure of key players. They will rely heavily on young striker Francesco Camarda, who may start against his parent club.

Lecce’s predicted lineup includes Wladimiro Falcone in goal, with a backline of Christ-Owen Kouassi, Gabriel, Gaspar, and Antonino Gallo. The midfield trio is expected to consist of Coulibaly, Ramadani, and Berisha, supporting Camarda in the attack alongside Pierotti and Morente.

Historically, this matchup heavily favors AC Milan, who lead the all-time series with 28 wins against Lecce’s two. However, Lecce’s home-ground advantage could pose a challenge to the visiting Rossoneri.

As Milan looks to gain momentum and salvage their season, the pressure of the match is palpable, especially with the Curva Sud expected to remain silent during the match due to managerial discontent. A win is crucial for both teams, setting a decisive tone early in the season.

Kickoff is set for Friday night, and given the stakes, fans from both sides are anticipating what could be a thrilling encounter.