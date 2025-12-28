AC Milan Looks to Secure Win Against Hellas Verona This Weekend

MILAN, Italy — AC Milan is set to face off against Hellas Verona on December 28, 2025, at 12:30 CET at the iconic San Siro stadium. The Rossoneri, managed by Massimiliano Allegri, are striving to maintain their position near the top of the Serie A standings, while Verona, under coach Paolo Zanetti, aims to escape the relegation zone.

AC Milan heads into this crucial match following a disappointing 2-0 loss to Napoli in the Supercoppa Italiana. Despite the recent setback, they remain optimistic, having previously secured a string of solid results in the league. Allegri’s team will look to reinforce their resilience against a challenging Verona side.

“There are three important points up for grabs,” Allegri said in a press conference before the match. “We need to perform as a cohesive unit with patience. Verona are a tough opponent, known for their quick and effective counter-attacks. We must be rock-solid defensively.”

Hellas Verona arrives in Milan full of confidence after a recent 2-1 victory over Fiorentina, marking their second win in a row following prior victories over Atalanta. While still grappling with form this season, they are keen to build on their momentum and aim for their first back-to-back away league wins since December.

In terms of team news, Milan will be missing key forwards Rafa Leão and Santi Gimenez due to injuries. On the other hand, Verona will be without suspended players Benghazi and Frese, while Akpa-Akpro and Suslov are sidelined with injuries. However, Bradarić returns and is expected to bolster Verona’s squad.

The match will be officiated by referee Michael Fabbri, alongside assistant referees Gamal Mokhtar and Alex Cavallina. The fourth official will be Claudio Giuseppe Allegretta, with Paolo Silvio Mazzoleni overseeing the VAR duties.

Viewers in Italy can catch the match live on DAZN, with pre-match coverage starting at 11:45 CET. This clash represents a critical juncture for both teams as the intense Serie A competition continues.