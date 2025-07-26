AC Milan Open to Loaning Forward Noah Okafor to Bologna

Milano, Italia — AC Milan is reportedly considering loaning forward Noah Okafor to Bologna, as negotiations between the two clubs progress, according to sources in Italy.

Okafor, who joined Milan for approximately €15 million in 2023, spent the latter half of the 2024-25 season on loan at Scudetto-winning Napoli. However, he played only 36 minutes of Serie A football under coach Antonio Conte.

After two challenging years at Milan, the 25-year-old Swiss international is eager for a fresh start. Reports indicate that Bologna is interested in securing his services this summer, potentially on a loan basis that includes an option or obligation to buy.

According to Thursday’s updates, Milan is open to this arrangement but would request a permanent transfer fee between €13-€15 million should Bologna decide to buy Okafor outright.

Peter Young, a senior reporter for Football Italia, highlighted that Bologna has intensified discussions with Milan regarding Okafor’s future, indicating a clear desire to add the winger to their roster.

While Okafor has shown glimpses of talent, including key goals during his initial appearances, his overall performance has not met Milan’s expectations, leading to limited playing time and opportunities.

The possibility of him moving to another Serie A team represents a new chapter in his career, with Bologna positioned at the forefront of his potential next destination.