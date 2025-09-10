AC Milan Optimistic About Christian Pulisic Contract Renewal

Milan, Italy – AC Milan is optimistic about securing a contract extension for Christian Pulisic in the coming weeks. The U.S. international has become a key player for the team since joining from Chelsea, and the club aims to extend his deal before it expires in one year.

Pulisic signed a four-year contract in 2023, and as the season progresses, the club feels it’s crucial to lock him down for the long term. While negotiations have stalled, Milan’s executives remain hopeful of reaching a mutually beneficial agreement.

Pulisic’s current salary is €4 million net, approximately €5.24 million gross, due to Italy’s Growth Decree, which offers tax benefits to high-profile athletes. Despite the stalled discussions, Pulisic has expressed his satisfaction with the club, stating it is the right environment for him at this stage of his career.

Earlier this year, it seemed likely that Pulisic would sign an extension that could keep him with Milan until 2029. However, with interest from other clubs, the urgency for Milan has increased to avoid letting the situation linger.

Club officials, including Igli Tare and Giorgio Furlani, are confident they can resume talks with Pulisic’s agent during the upcoming international break in early October. The hope is that they can negotiate a new deal that reflects Pulisic’s value to the team and secure his long-term future at the club.