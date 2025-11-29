Milan’s Pulisic Out vs Lazio; Nkunku to Start

MILAN, Italy — Christian Pulisic will not play in AC Milan‘s upcoming match against Lazio due to a thigh injury he suffered on Wednesday. The American forward, who scored the decisive goal in last Sunday’s derby, has not been included in the squad for the match tomorrow night.

Milan’s head coach, Massimiliano Allegri, has opted to replace Pulisic with Christopher Nkunku, the French player who joined from Chelsea this summer. Nkunku has been training alongside Rafael Leao as the preferred attacking duo for the game. During training today at Milanello, Ruben Loftus-Cheek is expected to start on the bench.

Allegri revealed that nine out of eleven players from the last derby will take the field again; however, Pulisic’s injury has forced him to alter his plans. Though Pulisic showed no signs of serious injury after undergoing tests, he did not practice with the team yesterday. Allegri stated, “It is better to be cautious than rush him back and risk a more serious issue.”

Pulisic expressed disappointment over missing the game, especially after returning to form with a goal last weekend. He was eager to contribute but understands the team’s need to prioritize his health ahead of a busy schedule.

Nkunku will now have another opportunity to demonstrate his skills as he aims to score his first goal in Serie A. So far, he has only found the net in the Coppa Italia. Loftus-Cheek will be ready to step in if needed but is anticipated to provide support as a substitute.

Meanwhile, there are no concerns regarding Saelemaekers, who experienced a back issue earlier in the week but returned to training two days ago. Along with Pulisic, Gimenez and Athekame will also not be available for selection.

Allegri’s attacking options have frequently changed due to injuries throughout the season. Misfortunes have made it difficult to establish a consistent front line. Pulisic’s initial absence adds further uncertainty as the team prepares for tomorrow’s match against Lazio.