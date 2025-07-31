AC Milan Set to Face Perth Glory in Final Friendly Match

PERTH, Australia — AC Milan will play against Perth Glory on Thursday, July 31, wrapping up their Asia-Pacific tour with this friendly match. Scheduled to kick off at 12:20 CEST (11:20 BST, 18:20 local time), the game promises an exciting showdown for soccer fans.

Milan, led by new head coach Massimiliano Allegri, hopes this match will set the tone for the upcoming season. The team faced a tough start to the tour, losing 1-0 to Arsenal in Singapore. However, they bounced back with a convincing 4-2 victory over Premier League champions Liverpool, showcasing goals from Rafael Leao, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Noah Okafor.

For fans eager to catch the action, the match will be streamed live on the AC Milan Official App. Additionally, it is available on MilanTV through platforms such as Sky, DAZN, and Prime Video in select regions. In Australia, viewers can watch the match on Seven and 7flix.

This friendly against Perth presents a new challenge compared to the previous matches against top-tier teams. The Rossoneri are expected to deploy a 3-5-2 formation with players like Mike Maignan, Fikayo Tomori, and Christian Pulisic, while Perth Glory is likely to counter with a 4-4-2 setup.

While the match might not boast the same profile as their previous fixtures, fans are encouraged to tune in via the Milan App, as it could be slightly harder to find on regular broadcasters. This encounter will mark the final opportunity to see Milan in action before the regular season begins.

“It’s an unmissable game,” Milan expressed, emphasizing the importance of building momentum as they gear up for the domestic season.