News
Mild Weather Expected for San Diego Pride Parade This Weekend
SAN DIEGO — Thousands of visitors are expected for the San Diego Pride Parade and festival on July 19 and 20. The weather forecast for the weekend looks mild, with temperatures near normal and morning clouds that will clear by midmorning.
Coastal communities are forecasted to enjoy afternoon temperatures in the low 70s on Saturday. However, Hillcrest‘s geographical location may result in slightly warmer temperatures, likely reaching the mid-70s by midday. Sunday’s weather is expected to be similar, featuring morning clouds and afternoon sunshine, with high temperatures staying in the 70s.
An increase in monsoonal moisture may bring showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday afternoons. This rain risk primarily affects local mountain ranges, though some weather models predict a few cells could move into the valleys and approach the coast. Commuters heading to San Diego on Friday may notice increased humidity and cloud cover.
The good news is that the moisture and chance of showers will decrease for Saturday and Sunday. A marine layer will return, bringing some clouds from the coast into the valleys, but those should clear gradually throughout the day. By 10 a.m. on Saturday, the parade is expected to start with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s and only a few clouds remaining.
As the afternoon approaches, increasing sunshine should push temperatures closer to the mid-70s. Sunday is anticipated to be slightly warmer, with highs from low 70s at the ocean to low to mid-80s inland. Fortunately, humidity levels are expected to drop significantly compared to Thursday and Friday.
The entire weekend will see festivities throughout the county. You can watch this year’s Pride Parade live at 10 a.m. on CBS 8’s app, available for streaming on mobile devices.
