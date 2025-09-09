Milder Weather Ahead for Omaha with Rain Chances This Week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) – A few light showers may occur near the Kansas border early this morning as a weather front moves southward. Overall, Friday is expected to be cool yet pleasant, with temperatures reaching the mid-60s.

The morning will start with sunshine, but cloud cover is expected to develop in the afternoon. With northwest winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour, a jacket may be necessary throughout the day.

Saturday offers similar conditions but slightly warmer, peaking near 70 degrees. Mornings this weekend will begin chilly, with temperatures in the low 40s. Some areas in western Iowa might dip briefly into the upper 30s each morning.

As the weekend progresses, temperatures will warm, with highs reaching the mid-70s on Sunday. By next week, highs are expected to hit the 80s along with increased humidity, creating a summer-like atmosphere.

Late Monday night into Tuesday morning, scattered storms are possible as the weather transitions. Rain chances will increase after midnight, with spotty thundershowers expected to impact the morning commute on Tuesday.

By late Tuesday morning, skies will clear, and temperatures will climb to near 80 degrees. This marks the beginning of a warming trend, with low 90s anticipated by Friday and Saturday.

Aside from a stray shower or storm possible Tuesday evening into Wednesday and again Thursday night, the next significant rain event is forecasted for late Saturday into Sunday. Overall, while temperatures may slightly decrease next week, they are expected to remain above average in the 80s.