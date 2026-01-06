Miles Bridges Questionable for Wednesday Game Against Warriors

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Miles Bridges is listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors due to a sprained right ankle. Bridges suffered the injury during the first quarter of Monday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks and did not return.

If the 27-year-old forward is not cleared to play, teammates Tidjane Salaun and Liam McNeeley could see increased playing time. Bridges has been a key player for the Hornets this season, averaging 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists across 32 games.

The Hornets recently showed improvement in their defense during a 112-99 victory over the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. Historically, the team faltered defensively, allowing 80 points in the paint during their previous encounter with the Bulls. “That just shows growth,” said Bridges after the game. “Earlier in the year we wouldn’t have been able to do that. But we are learning as we go.”

Despite a decimated interior, with Ryan Kalkbrenner unavailable due to injury, the Hornets managed to hold their ground. They faced a scare when star guard LaMelo Ball collided with Jalen Smith but ultimately escaped serious injury.

Bridges contributed significantly to the win against the Bulls, scoring 26 points and surpassing Bismack Biyombo for the fifth most games played in franchise history. Coach Charles Lee praised Bridges, stating, “I think it’s been really impressive to work with Miles. Our guys feed off of that.”

Lee noted that Bridges often takes on the challenging role of guarding the best opposing player. “He’s open-minded and willing to do whatever he can to impact the game,” Lee added. The Hornets currently hold a record of 12-23, and improving their defense has been a focal point for the coaching staff.

Lee expressed the need for his team to make stops, which aids in creating better offensive opportunities. “Whenever we are starting with stops, it puts our offense in such a better spot,” he said. With the season ongoing, the Hornets are looking to build on their recent performances, particularly in defense and rebounding.