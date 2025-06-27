Sports
Miles Kelly Signs Two-Way Contract with Dallas Mavericks
San Antonio, TX — Former Georgia Tech guard Miles Kelly has signed a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The announcement comes after Kelly went undrafted in the recent NBA Draft, allowing him to choose any team he wanted.
Kelly played three seasons with the Yellow Jackets before transferring to Auburn for his final year, where he helped lead the Tigers to the Final Four. His performance in college showcased his skills as an accurate shooter and solid scorer, averaging 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game during his single season at Auburn.
Known for his shooting ability, Kelly made 40.6% of his field goal attempts and 37.8% of his three-point shots, with an impressive free throw rate of 90.9%. His standout games include a remarkable 30-point performance against a top team, where he hit nine of 14 shots from three-point range.
During his time at Georgia Tech, Kelly started 60 of his 95 games, averaging 11.1 points over three seasons. He reached over 1,000 career points and ended his college career as one of the top three-point shooters in the program’s history. Kelly’s development as a player under noted coaches contributed to his readiness for the NBA.
“Miles has a great opportunity to showcase his skills with the Mavericks,” said a source familiar with his decision. The Mavericks, looking to bolster their backcourt shooting, view Kelly as a significant asset moving forward.
As he embarks on this new chapter in Dallas, Kelly aims to earn a permanent roster spot and further his NBA dream.
Recent Posts
- Florinda Meza Faces Backlash After Series Premiere on Max
- Warriors Prepare for Free Agency as Kuminga’s Future Looms
- Severe Weather Threat Looms Over Indiana This Weekend
- San Francisco Pride Weekend Brings Joy and Celebration
- New Restaurant Owner Fulfills Lifelong Dream in Wausau
- Patriots Eye Player Contracts Amid League Negotiations
- Severe Thunderstorms Hit Midlands, Prompting Alerts and Dangers
- Elbert County Denies Xcel Energy’s $1.7 Billion Power Project Permits
- Exciting Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva Main Event Set for Noche UFC
- Scattered Storms Move Through Central Ohio, No Severe Weather Expected
- Severe Storms Cause Flash Flood Emergency in New York, Three Dead
- Bare-Knuckle Boxing Returns to Birmingham for Title Fight
- Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Set for Highly Anticipated Rematch
- Ben Askren Named Grand Marshal Amid Health Challenge
- Bella Mir Eyes Olympics as UFC Journey Begins
- Mets Look for Second Straight Win Against Braves Tonight
- UWC Hosts First Strategic Meeting with Ukrainian Diaspora in Georgia
- Anderson Silva Celebrates MMA Debut Anniversary Amid Jon Jones Retirement
- Southern Europe Faces Early Heatwave, Public Warned of Extreme Conditions
- Ryan Reynolds Calls Online Opinions ‘Meaningless’ Amid Legal Battles