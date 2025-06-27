Miles Kelly Signs Two-Way Contract with Dallas Mavericks

San Antonio, TX — Former Georgia Tech guard Miles Kelly has signed a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The announcement comes after Kelly went undrafted in the recent NBA Draft, allowing him to choose any team he wanted.

Kelly played three seasons with the Yellow Jackets before transferring to Auburn for his final year, where he helped lead the Tigers to the Final Four. His performance in college showcased his skills as an accurate shooter and solid scorer, averaging 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game during his single season at Auburn.

Known for his shooting ability, Kelly made 40.6% of his field goal attempts and 37.8% of his three-point shots, with an impressive free throw rate of 90.9%. His standout games include a remarkable 30-point performance against a top team, where he hit nine of 14 shots from three-point range.

During his time at Georgia Tech, Kelly started 60 of his 95 games, averaging 11.1 points over three seasons. He reached over 1,000 career points and ended his college career as one of the top three-point shooters in the program’s history. Kelly’s development as a player under noted coaches contributed to his readiness for the NBA.

“Miles has a great opportunity to showcase his skills with the Mavericks,” said a source familiar with his decision. The Mavericks, looking to bolster their backcourt shooting, view Kelly as a significant asset moving forward.

As he embarks on this new chapter in Dallas, Kelly aims to earn a permanent roster spot and further his NBA dream.