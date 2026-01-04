Sports
Miles McBride’s Return Sparks Hopes for Knicks Amid Injury Struggles
SAN ANTONIO — Miles McBride is nearing a return to the New York Knicks after missing nine games due to a left ankle sprain and illness. His return comes as the Knicks continue their strong run, recently defeating the Atlanta Hawks 128-125 to improve their record to 22-9.
McBride, who has been out of action, was upgraded to probable for Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Having averaged 11.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 20 games this season, his contributions could be essential as the team continues to build momentum.
“I’ve been working hard to get back on the court,” McBride said. The Knicks have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games without him, showcasing their depth and ability to win during his absence.
In the ongoing season, McBride boasts an impressive 44.2% shooting percentage from three-point range. Last season, he averaged 9.5 points, 2.9 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game, helping the team reach the Eastern Conference Finals. “I learned a lot from Ray Allen, and it has paid off,” he added, referring to the iconic shooter’s guidance during a Knicks game in the past.
McBride’s performance has steadily improved throughout his career, particularly since his rookie season when he faced challenges as a long-range shooter. In November, he played a crucial role in a victory against the Milwaukee Bucks, scoring 14 points in 33 minutes.
As the Knicks look to solidify their standings in the league, McBride’s potential return could provide an added boost. His dedication and skills have made him a key player for the Knicks, and fans are hopeful to see him back on the court soon.
