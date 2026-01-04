Miles Teller Gifts Wife Replica Wedding Dress After Fire Loss

LOS ANGELES, California — Miles Teller surprised his wife, Keleigh, with a heartfelt Christmas gift: a replica of her wedding dress that was lost in a fire earlier this year. The couple, who lost their home in the devastating Pacific Palisades fire in January, faced challenges when rebuilding their lives.

Keleigh shared the emotional moment on social media, where she unwrapped the gift. In a video posted on December 27, Keleigh, wearing festive pajamas and a Santa hat, opens a giant red box and gasps, ‘Is this my wedding dress?’ Miles confirms it is, leading Keleigh to tears as she holds the recreated Monique Lhuillier gown.

Keleigh expressed her happiness in the caption, writing, ‘Miles had my wedding dress that burned in the fire remade. So happy. Merry Christmas everyone!’ The couple’s wedding took place in 2019, a special occasion now tied with memories of loss and recovery.

In January, Keleigh thanked her community for support after the fires ravaged their neighborhood. ‘To everyone reaching out, I can’t thank you enough,’ she wrote at the time. She emphasized the resilience of the Pacific Palisades community, stating, ‘We will come back stronger than ever.’ The inferno killed 12 people and destroyed more than 6,800 homes, leaving many families, including the Tellers, to rebuild.

The couple, who began their relationship in 2013, has displayed their deep bond through various challenges, with Miles often advocating for Keleigh’s well-being. ‘If I’m not filming, I’m with her from the moment I wake up to the moment I go to bed,’ he said of their close-knit relationship. The thoughtful gift marks a significant milestone in their journey, illustrating Miles’s commitment to preserving memories that are dear to Keleigh.

‘So happy. Merry Christmas everyone!’ Keleigh exclaimed as she concluded the unboxing video, further showcasing the love and dedication shared between the couple.