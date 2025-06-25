Miley Cyrus, Beyoncé, and Zendaya Honor Designer Patrick Kelly

PARIS, France — Fashion designer Patrick Kelly, who passed away in 1990, is experiencing a resurgence thanks to celebrity endorsements from stars like Miley Cyrus, Beyoncé, and Zendaya.

Kelly’s signature pieces are being reintroduced to the fashion scene as celebrities draw inspiration from his groundbreaking work. Kelly was known for his bold designs that challenged the norms of Parisian fashion during the 1980s.

Recently, Miley Cyrus wore a body-con dress from Kelly’s fall 1989 collection while promoting her new album, “Something Beautiful.” The dress featured silver buttons arranged to resemble the Eiffel Tower, symbolizing Kelly’s unique aesthetic.

Beyoncé also looked back at the same collection by donning a black mini dress with large, gold buttons, a hallmark of Kelly’s style reflecting personal touches he added based on memories of his grandmother.

At the 2025 Met Gala after parties, Zendaya further honored Kelly by wearing a vintage piece that celebrated this year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” The event recognized the contributions of Black designers in fashion.

This revival of interest in Kelly’s work marks a significant moment in fashion history, allowing his stories and artistry to be acknowledged and celebrated by modern audiences.

Even as vintage fashion gains popularity, the attention on Kelly’s designs highlights the importance of diverse voices in the industry. Across social media, fans and fashion enthusiasts are thrilled to see Kelly’s legacy receive the recognition it has long deserved.