Miley Cyrus Celebrates ‘We Can’t Stop’ Over One Billion YouTube Views

Los Angeles, CA – Miley Cyrus is celebrating a major milestone as her 2013 single “We Can’t Stop” has surpassed one billion views on YouTube. This achievement marks Cyrus’s fifth music video to reach this impressive mark.

<p"We Can’t Stop," a party anthem written and produced by Mike Will Made It, P-Nasty, and R. City, stands out for its catchy lyrics and vibrant visuals. The track debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it was famously blocked from the top spot by Robin Thicke’s hit, “Blurred Lines.” Cyrus and Thicke performed their popular songs during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards.

At the time of its release, the music video drew mixed reactions from critics, who were surprised by Cyrus’s bold transition from a Disney star to a more provocative public figure. Despite some controversy, the video quickly gained attention, setting a record on Vevo for the most views in the first 24 hours and achieving Vevo Certified status in just over a month.

The Diane Martel-directed video showcases Cyrus in a new light, featuring memorable scenes including her wearing golden grillz, dancing with friends, and engaging in quirky antics like riding on a bed surrounded by food. The visuals, described as “subversive, mesmerizing, and unhinged” by Billboard, captivated audiences around the world.

Cyrus has previously hit the one-billion views mark with other hits, including her No. 1 singles “Wrecking Ball,” “Party in the U.S.A.,” “23,” and her latest song, “Flowers.” The success of “We Can’t Stop” further solidifies her place in the pop music landscape.

Check out the “We Can’t Stop” video below to celebrate this momentous occasion.