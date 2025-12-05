Miley Cyrus Engaged to Maxx Morando After Four Years Together

Los Angeles, CA — Miley Cyrus has confirmed her engagement to musician Maxx Morando, her partner of four years. Cyrus was seen wearing a sparkling gold and diamond ring on her engagement finger during the premiere of “Avatar: Fire and Ash” in Los Angeles on Monday.

In an interview with “Good Morning America” on Wednesday, the three-time Grammy winner revealed that Morando proposed during a recent trip to Asia. “I was so, so, so surprised,” Cyrus said, noting that she is usually hard to surprise because she likes to be in control of situations.

Cyrus, 33, previously married Australian actor Liam Hemsworth in 2018, but the couple separated in 2019 after a tumultuous decade-long relationship. Reflecting on her past, Cyrus expressed gratitude for her current relationship with 27-year-old Morando. They met on a blind date in 2021, which Cyrus humorously described as “blind for me and not really for him.”

Morando is the drummer for the rock band Liily, which performed at Cyrus’s 2022 New Year’s Eve special on NBC. The couple made their red carpet debut at a Gucci fashion show in November 2021. Cyrus shared that she values having someone who encourages her, saying, “You want to have someone by your side that always tells you you can do it.”

The engagement ring features a cushion-cut diamond set in a 14-karat yellow gold band, designed by Jacquie Aiche. Publicist Francesca Simons posted details about the ring on social media. Cyrus previously celebrated her birthday wearing a version of the ring, hinting at their engagement.

Cyrus is currently promoting her latest song, “Dream as One,” featured in the newest installment of the “Avatar” franchise. Although she has released a new album this year, she has stated she is not interested in touring due to challenges in maintaining sobriety and mental health while on the road.

The couple’s engagement came as a surprise, with sources noting that Cyrus never expected to marry again. “Maxx changed everything for her,” said one insider, emphasizing the couple’s healthy and private relationship when news of the engagement broke.

As Cyrus enters this new chapter with Morando, both fans and friends are excited to see what the future holds for the couple.