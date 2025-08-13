Entertainment
Miley Cyrus Makes Bold Fashion Statement with Gucci Flora Campaign
Los Angeles, CA – Miley Cyrus is turning heads with her latest fashion choices as part of her partnership with Gucci. The singer recently shared new photos on Instagram for her #GucciFlora campaign, showcasing a stunning hazy-blue satin halter top and matching slip skirt. The posts have generated excitement among her fans and fashion enthusiasts.
The outfit features delicate sheer lace edges and a tiny belt detail that cinches at her waist, accented with gold hardware. Cyrus’ bold approach to style highlights her role as a trendsetter, particularly with her consistent embrace of the bleached brow trend.
Her hair, styled in loose, bouncy layers, perfectly complements her makeup, which includes striking cut-crease eye shadow, sharp winged liner, and a rosy pink lip color. With this look, Cyrus emphasizes both elegance and a casual vibe.
The Gucci Flora campaign also introduces the new Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Intense Eau de Parfum. This fragrance offers a deeper, woodier scent experience compared to its classic counterpart, with top notes of bright gardenia petals and fresh jasmine, enhancing the aura of luxury surrounding the campaign.
In another eye-catching clip from the campaign, Cyrus showcases a pair of oxblood-red micro leather shorts paired with a matching Gucci belt. This vibrant choice is complemented by a gray ribbed knit long-sleeve shirt and large sculptural earrings, further proving her fashion prowess.
Recent Posts
- Carlos Alcaraz Faces Luca Nordi in Cincinnati Open Round of 16
- Toto and Men at Work Rock Pine Knob on Humid Summer Night
- Margaret Qualley Awkwardly Addresses Taylor Swift’s New Album on Today Show
- Rookie of the Year Debate: Bueckers vs. Citron Heats Up
- Taylor Swift’s Family: A Close-knit Team Behind Her Stardom
- Reds Acquire Andujar, Shake Up Lineup Against Left-Handed Pitching
- Timothée Chalamet Stars in A24’s ‘Marty Supreme,’ Trailer Released
- Cade Horton Leads Cubs in Wild Card Race Amid Struggles
- Morgan Freeman Headlines Inaugural Big Voices for Little Children Fundraiser
- Alianza Lima Hosts Universidad Católica in Sudamericana Round of 16 Clash
- Top MLB Player Props and Predictions for August 13th Action
- New York City Faces Extreme Drought Amid Scattered Showers Forecasted
- Mortgage Applications Surge Amid Declining Rates
- Elena Rybakina Advances to Face Madison Keys at Cincinnati Open
- Yankees vs. Twins Series Finale Delayed by Rain
- Rinderknech Collapses Mid-Match at Cincinnati Open Amid Sweltering Heat
- ATP Tour Continues with Exciting Matches in Upcoming Tournament
- Mariners Aim for Ninth Straight Win Against Orioles
- Brawl Erupts on Breeze Airways Flight from Virginia to California
- Miley Cyrus Makes Bold Fashion Statement with Gucci Flora Campaign