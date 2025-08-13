Miley Cyrus Makes Bold Fashion Statement with Gucci Flora Campaign

Los Angeles, CA – Miley Cyrus is turning heads with her latest fashion choices as part of her partnership with Gucci. The singer recently shared new photos on Instagram for her #GucciFlora campaign, showcasing a stunning hazy-blue satin halter top and matching slip skirt. The posts have generated excitement among her fans and fashion enthusiasts.

The outfit features delicate sheer lace edges and a tiny belt detail that cinches at her waist, accented with gold hardware. Cyrus’ bold approach to style highlights her role as a trendsetter, particularly with her consistent embrace of the bleached brow trend.

Her hair, styled in loose, bouncy layers, perfectly complements her makeup, which includes striking cut-crease eye shadow, sharp winged liner, and a rosy pink lip color. With this look, Cyrus emphasizes both elegance and a casual vibe.

The Gucci Flora campaign also introduces the new Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Intense Eau de Parfum. This fragrance offers a deeper, woodier scent experience compared to its classic counterpart, with top notes of bright gardenia petals and fresh jasmine, enhancing the aura of luxury surrounding the campaign.

In another eye-catching clip from the campaign, Cyrus showcases a pair of oxblood-red micro leather shorts paired with a matching Gucci belt. This vibrant choice is complemented by a gray ribbed knit long-sleeve shirt and large sculptural earrings, further proving her fashion prowess.