Entertainment
Miley Cyrus Sparks Engagement Rumors at ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Premiere
Los Angeles, CA — Miley Cyrus ignited engagement rumors while attending the world premiere of ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash‘ on December 1, 2025. The 33-year-old singer was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left-hand ring finger, prompting speculation about a significant milestone in her relationship with boyfriend Maxx Morando, 27.
Cyrus wore a stunning strapless sequin gown with a ruffled skirt at the event, pairing her look with smoky eye makeup, loose curls, and additional sparkling jewelry. Fans quickly noticed the ring as she affectionately placed her hand on Morando’s chest for photos on the red carpet.
The couple has been together since 2021 and publicly confirmed their relationship in April 2022 after meeting on a blind date. They coordinated their outfits for the premiere, with Morando dressed in a sleek black suit and crisp white shirt.
The ring first appeared in photos shared on Cyrus’s Instagram during her 33rd birthday celebrations on November 23. Since then, fans have wondered if this signals an engagement.
While neither Cyrus nor Morando has officially confirmed any engagement, their affectionate poses on the red carpet fueled excitement among fans. Cyrus previously shared in an interview how they met on a blind date, saying, ‘I thought, the worst that can happen is I leave.’
As internet speculation continues, it remains to be seen whether this diamond ring marks a new chapter for the couple.
