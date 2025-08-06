Miley Cyrus Stuns in Sheer Outfit at 2024 Grammy Awards

Los Angeles, CA — Miley Cyrus made a striking appearance at the 2024 Grammy Awards in a sheer gold outfit that turned heads on the red carpet. The pop star is known for her bold fashion choices and did not disappoint this time.

On Monday, Cyrus also appeared on the cover of Perfect Magazine. In the cover photo, she poses nude, covering one breast with her hand, while her long hair strategically hides the other. Cyrus spoke about her empowerment in nudity, stating, ‘Even if I’m wearing nothing, there still feels like a level of power to it.’

The photo showcases her many tattoos and cuts off low on her abdomen, emphasizing her confident choice to go without clothing in this artistic representation. Cyrus has three different covers for Perfect Magazine.

Recently, the former Disney Channel star has been promoting her album, ‘Something Beautiful,’ which debuted in May, along with a musical movie by the same name released in June. She also introduced a concert series titled ‘Somewhere Beautiful,’ celebrating her ninth studio album.

In addition to her music, Cyrus discussed her plans for the 20th anniversary of ‘Hannah Montana,’ the Disney Channel show that launched her career. ‘I want to design something really, really special for it because it really was the beginning of all of this,’ she revealed. ‘Without Hannah, there really wouldn’t be this kind of… this me.’

Cyrus emphasized her excitement to celebrate the character that has become a nostalgic part of many people’s lives. ‘It’s so crazy to think, too, that I started as a character that I thought was going to be impossible to shed,’ she reflected. ‘But I’ve now been integrated into everyone’s life as the character itself.’

Cyrus continues to shape her legacy as both a musician and a beloved television icon.