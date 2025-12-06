Entertainment
Miley Cyrus Updates Fans on Dolly Parton’s Health Status
Nashville, TN – Miley Cyrus provided an update on her godmother, Dolly Parton, who has been recovering from health issues that led to canceled appearances in recent months. Cyrus spoke at the premiere of “Avatar: Fire and Ash” on December 1 and assured fans that the 78-year-old country music icon is in good spirits.
“She’s always going to keep the show going. The show must go on. So she’s just excited to get back to work,” Cyrus said, highlighting Parton’s determination to return to her career.
Parton turned heads when she withdrew from several events, including a ceremony for her induction into the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Hall of Fame last month. In a social media message, Parton explained her absence by saying, “I’ve been dealing with a few health challenges this fall, and my doctors told me to take it easy for just a little while.”
The singer shared that her health struggles began after the passing of her husband, Carl Dean, in March. “I didn’t take care of myself, so I let a lot of things go that I should’ve been taking care of,” Parton admitted. Despite her challenges, she reassured fans, saying her condition was not serious. “I’m not dying!” she declared in a video addressing the concerns surrounding her health.
Parton also noted that she is receiving treatment at Vanderbilt Medical Center but emphasized that she is on the mend. “I’m not ready to die yet. I don’t think God is through with me, and I ain’t done working,” she said.
Cyrus’ comments came amid increased concern for Parton when her sister, Stella, asked fans for prayers online, escalating worries about the country star’s health. However, both Cyrus and Parton have encouraged fans to remain positive and supportive.
Fans flooded Parton’s social media with messages of love and support after she reassured them in her Thanksgiving message, stating, “I am so thankful for all of you… just know that I will always love you.” Despite her health issues, the affection and appreciation for Parton continue to shine brightly from her dedicated fanbase.
