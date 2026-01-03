U.S. Military Awards Boeing $2.7 Billion Apache Contract

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Alabama — The U.S. Army has awarded Boeing a $2.7 billion contract for post-production support of Apache helicopters, announced the Pentagon on December 31, 2025. The contract, valued at $2,728,234,918, was awarded by the U.S. Army Contracting Command and is expected to enhance the operational readiness of the Apache fleet through ongoing maintenance and technical support.

Boeing was the sole bidder for the contract, which was solicited online. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date set for December 31, 2030. This award follows a separate $4.7 billion contract given to Boeing in November 2025 for new-build Apache AH-64E helicopters and related accessories for Poland.

The Apache helicopter serves as a critical component of the U.S. Army’s attack fleet, accumulating over 5.3 million flight hours, including more than 1.3 million in combat operations. With more than 1,300 aircraft currently in operation worldwide, the Apache is recognized as the preferred attack helicopter by 19 countries.

The U.S. Army recently showcased the Apache’s capabilities during live-fire exercises in South Carolina, enabling it to detect and destroy unmanned aircraft systems using advanced weaponry. Ongoing production of Apache helicopters is slated to continue into the 2030s, with expectations that they will remain operational through at least the 2060s.

Boeing and the U.S. Army are also investing in new technologies and systems integration aimed at enhancing operational interoperability, including improved collaboration with autonomous systems.