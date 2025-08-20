U.S. Military Escalates Pressure on Venezuela’s Maduro Amid Drug Trafficking Claims

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Trump administration has declared that Nicolás Maduro is not the legitimate president of Venezuela, labeling him as the leader of a drug-trafficking cartel indicted in the United States. To escalate its efforts against drug trafficking, the U.S. military has begun deploying destroyers and thousands of Marines closer to Venezuela.

Reports indicate that at least three Aegis guided-missile destroyers, including the USS Gravely and the USS Jason Dunham, have been involved in this mission, according to two U.S. officials who spoke anonymously to the Associated Press on Tuesday. An additional official informed Reuters that the operation, which is expected to last several months, involves around 4,000 Marines and soldiers, supported by spy planes, warships, and submarines to ensure coverage of international waters and skies.

This deployment marks a significant uptick in Trump’s strategy to combat America’s escalating overdose crisis blamed partly on drugs imported from Venezuela. The administration has gone so far as to describe Maduro’s regime as a ‘narco-terror cartel’ and is demanding accountability for its actions.

During a White House press briefing, press secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized that the president is committed to using every element of American power to halt the influx of drugs into the U.S. and to seek justice against those responsible. She stated, ‘The Maduro regime is not the legitimate government of Venezuela.’

Last week, Attorney General Pam Bondi introduced a historic $50 million reward for information leading to Maduro’s arrest, a significant increase from the previous $15 million offer. The Justice Department has also seized over $700 million in assets linked to Maduro, including private jets and luxury vehicles.

Maduro has faced charges in New York related to narco-terrorism and cocaine trafficking since 2020. Despite various pressures, he remains in power, reportedly supported by military strength and alliances with Russia, China, and Cuba. In response to U.S. actions, he has reiterated his commitment to defending Venezuela, claiming U.S. threats are merely those of a ‘declining empire.’

The Pentagon has previously deployed warships to the region to deter drug trafficking. Immigration enforcement has also intensified against gangs such as Tren de Aragua and MS-13 across Central America and Mexico.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has been urged by Trump to enhance security measures and crack down on drug cartels, although she has declined to support suggestions of military intervention.