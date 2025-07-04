Military Flyover Highlights South Carolina’s Fourth of July Celebration

LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — The annual Fourth of July tradition, Salute from The Shore, will take to the skies over the South Carolina coast today. Volunteers and active-duty military members will pilot a variety of planes in a spectacular flyover, providing a patriotic backdrop for beachgoers from Cherry Grove to Beaufort.

The flyover will feature impressive aircraft, including F-16s, T-34s, and T-28s. Residents are encouraged to check the schedule for specific times when the F-16s will be visible from various points along the coast.

Following the F-16s, the Warbird Flight will make its appearance, showcasing the T-34s, T-28s, and other vintage planes, weather permitting. This event serves not only as entertainment but also as a tribute to the military personnel who have served the country.

However, this year’s event will be different, as the Salute from the Shore organization announced that C-17 planes will be absent. Those planes have been called to duty and are currently deployed to support real-world missions.

Beachgoers are reminded to look up and enjoy this unique slice of American tradition as it unfolds in the skies above.