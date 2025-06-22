U.S. Military Strikes Iran Amid Rising Tensions and Conflict

Washington, D.C. — President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. military has conducted airstrikes on three sites in Iran as part of an effort to weaken the country’s nuclear program. This decision comes amid rising tensions in the region and threats from Tehran, following a week of Israeli airstrikes targeting Iranian defenses and missile capabilities.

Officials from the U.S. and Israel stated that American stealth bombers, equipped with advanced bunker buster bombs, were essential for targeting Iran’s heavily fortified nuclear sites buried deep underground. Trump’s announcement follows significant Israeli military actions that have disrupted Iran’s nuclear enrichment efforts.

The attacks prompted reactions not only from U.S. lawmakers but also from Iranian and Saudi officials. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian insisted that Iran would never give up its right to pursue nuclear energy, denouncing the U.S. strikes as unjustified aggression.

Numerous Republican senators praised Trump’s decision, framing it as a necessary response to Iranian aggression. “Well done, President Trump,” tweeted Senator Lindsey Graham. Others, like Texas Senator John Cornyn, termed the move a “courageous decision,” while Alabama Senator Katie Britt referred to the strikes as “strong and surgical.”

Conversely, some lawmakers voiced opposition. Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie stated, “This is not Constitutional,” highlighting concerns about U.S. military involvement in foreign conflicts.

In the Middle East, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan criticized the U.S. and Israeli actions as violations of international norms. In a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, he called for an end to military operations and sought a diplomatic resolution to the escalating crisis.

As the conflict unfolds, the Houthi rebels in Yemen have threatened to escalate their attacks on American shipping if the strikes continue. Meanwhile, Trump has pledged to provide updates and declared the military operation a “historic moment” for the U.S. and its allies in combating what he labeled as Iranian-sponsored terrorism.

Iran has proposed confidence-building measures to showcase the peaceful intentions of its nuclear activities, a sentiment echoed by French President Emmanuel Macron. In a phone call with Pezeshkian, Macron reiterated, “Iran must never acquire nuclear weapons.”

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi also condemned Israel’s military campaign, urging for a ceasefire to facilitate negotiations aimed at resolving the conflict sustainably.