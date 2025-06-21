Millennials Transform Prince George’s County Council Leadership

Upper Marlboro, Maryland — Five of the 11 seats on the Prince George’s County Council are now filled by millennials, marking a significant shift in leadership style. Council member Tom Dernoga highlighted this change during the recent swearing-in of Shayla Adams-Stafford, reflecting a younger demographic within county governance.

“I think that’s to the benefit of the county because we have a younger population,” Dernoga said. “It’s better that we reflect the population than with older folks like me, and I’ll be retiring soon so I’ll be replaced by someone younger.”

The change in council composition indicates a movement towards grassroots coalitions, according to at-large councilman Calvin Hawkins. “They are very supported by the community as a result of their touching the constituency,” Hawkins said. “They are young, energetic, and they are getting their message out.”

Leaders like Adams-Stafford and council chair Ed Burroughs emphasize this new approach stems from frustrations among younger voters who feel unheard. “We have to lead with empathy and listening and not prescribing things on people,” Adams-Stafford stated. “I think that’s sort of what I’ve noticed about other elected officials my age. They really are into listening, consensus building, pulling groups of people together, and then finding a way forward collectively.”

This new generation of leaders is also exhibiting a more aggressive approach to governance. “The people of Prince George’s County are signaling that they want folks with energy that are going to fight for them,” Burroughs said. “Our values are clear and we’re willing to fight for them but we won’t be denied the progress that we’re looking for.”

Burroughs also expressed concerns raised by residents about whether they are benefiting from the taxes they pay. Adams-Stafford further commented, “What’s happening here is indicative that a younger generation cares about what’s happening in their backyard, and they’re stepping up to the call of leadership.”