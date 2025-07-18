Sports
Millennium Park Garages End Shuttle Service for Bears Games
CHICAGO, Ill. — Millennium Park garages will no longer provide shuttle services for Chicago Bears games, the parking company and the team announced.
Shuttle services will still be available for cash parking customers at McCormick Place Lots B and E, starting two hours before each game and continuing for two hours after the game ends. Riders can catch the return shuttles at the 18th Street turnaround on the south side of 18th Street, just west of DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
The parking pass for the Millennium Park garages costs $200 and covers nine home games, including free playoff parking if the Bears host a postseason game. Meanwhile, parking at Grant Park South is priced at $300.
Besides the shuttle changes, the Chicago Bears have recently extended General Manager Ryan Poles‘ contract through 2029, aligning him with head coach Ben Johnson, who also holds a contract until 2029. This strategic move comes amid speculation surrounding the team’s performance and future direction.
Bears president Kevin Warren expressed confidence in Poles despite challenges faced by the team. As fans prepare for the upcoming season, the parking situation adds another layer to the Bears experience for attendees.
Authorities encourage fans to plan accordingly for transportation to and from Soldier Field to ensure a smooth game day experience.
