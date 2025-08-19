Miller Chooses Manning Over Brady in GOAT Debate

Denver, CO – Former NFL player Von Miller has weighed in on the debate over who is the greatest quarterback of all time, siding with Peyton Manning over Tom Brady. The discussion is often contentious, featuring other legendary quarterbacks like John Elway, Joe Montana, and Johnny Unitas.

When it comes to the last 25 years, Manning and Brady are frequently considered the automatic choices for GOAT status. This is due to their impressive records and performances, although their arguments vary. Brady leads with seven Super Bowl wins from 10 appearances; Manning has two championships in four appearances.

Miller played alongside Manning and shared his thoughts during a recent interview. “For me, it’ll always be Peyton Manning,” Miller stated. He praised Manning’s ability to change plays and his mastery of the position without relying on scrambling. “He did it all with his arm, and it was beautiful, man,” he remarked.

While Miller acknowledges Brady’s unmatched seven Super Bowl titles, he pointed out his respect for both quarterbacks. “Both of those guys are the greats, for sure,” Miller added.

Manning is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and, at his retirement, held nearly every significant passing record. He finished his career with 71,940 yards, 539 touchdowns, and a completion rate of 65.3%. His single-season record of 55 touchdown passes from 2013 remains unbroken.

Brady, on the other hand, holds the NFL record with 649 touchdown passes and 89,214 passing yards, significantly ahead of Drew Brees, who ranks second in both categories. Despite his statistical advantages, it’s Brady’s championship experience that stands out, including 10 Super Bowl appearances and victories with both the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Although Manning lost to Brady in head-to-head matchups, he holds a 3-2 record against Brady in AFC Championship Games. This ongoing debate leaves room for different opinions, but Miller remains loyal to his choice of Manning.