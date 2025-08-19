Sports
Miller Chooses Manning Over Brady in GOAT Debate
Denver, CO – Former NFL player Von Miller has weighed in on the debate over who is the greatest quarterback of all time, siding with Peyton Manning over Tom Brady. The discussion is often contentious, featuring other legendary quarterbacks like John Elway, Joe Montana, and Johnny Unitas.
When it comes to the last 25 years, Manning and Brady are frequently considered the automatic choices for GOAT status. This is due to their impressive records and performances, although their arguments vary. Brady leads with seven Super Bowl wins from 10 appearances; Manning has two championships in four appearances.
Miller played alongside Manning and shared his thoughts during a recent interview. “For me, it’ll always be Peyton Manning,” Miller stated. He praised Manning’s ability to change plays and his mastery of the position without relying on scrambling. “He did it all with his arm, and it was beautiful, man,” he remarked.
While Miller acknowledges Brady’s unmatched seven Super Bowl titles, he pointed out his respect for both quarterbacks. “Both of those guys are the greats, for sure,” Miller added.
Manning is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and, at his retirement, held nearly every significant passing record. He finished his career with 71,940 yards, 539 touchdowns, and a completion rate of 65.3%. His single-season record of 55 touchdown passes from 2013 remains unbroken.
Brady, on the other hand, holds the NFL record with 649 touchdown passes and 89,214 passing yards, significantly ahead of Drew Brees, who ranks second in both categories. Despite his statistical advantages, it’s Brady’s championship experience that stands out, including 10 Super Bowl appearances and victories with both the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Although Manning lost to Brady in head-to-head matchups, he holds a 3-2 record against Brady in AFC Championship Games. This ongoing debate leaves room for different opinions, but Miller remains loyal to his choice of Manning.
Recent Posts
- Nelson Named Starting Quarterback for UTEP This Season
- Biden Aide Testifies in House Inquiry on Mental Fitness
- Hernandez Govan Found Not Guilty in Young Dolph Murder Case
- Northwestern Settles Lawsuit with Former Coach Pat Fitzgerald
- Menendez Brothers Parole Hearings Begin After Decades in Prison
- New York Court Reduces Trump Fraud Penalty, Leaves Liability Intact
- Appeals Court Overturns $500 Million Penalty Against Trump in Fraud Case
- Sister Jean Celebrates 98 Years of Life and Legacy
- U.S., EU Announce New Trade Deal Amidst Ongoing Negotiations
- Hollow Knight: Silksong Showcases New Gameplay at Gamescom 2025
- John Cena to Headline Wrestlepalooza at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Sprinkler Malfunction Disrupts Disney Concert at KeyBank Center
- Summer Break Delays Live Episodes of ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’
- Jerry Jones Reveals Battle with Stage 4 Melanoma After 15 Years
- Lee Corso to Retire After Iconic College GameDay Career
- Iberian Peninsula Wildfires Cause Unprecedented Emissions and Destruction
- Israel Prepares Major Military Operation in Gaza City Amid Growing Tensions
- NYT Connections Game Reveals New Puzzle Hints and Answers
- Trump’s Labor Statistics Chief Calls for Quarterly Jobs Reports
- Bubba Wallace’s Pit Mishap Overshadows Solid Performance Ahead of Playoffs