Miller Lands on Injured List with Elbow Sprain

San Diego, CA — The San Diego Padres placed left-handed reliever Erik Miller on the 15-day injured list over the weekend due to an elbow sprain. Miller has been a standout performer in manager Bob Melvin‘s bullpen this season, boasting an impressive 1.50 ERA.

Despite his strong ERA, Miller has faced challenges with his strikeout and walk rates, recording 22 strikeouts while walking 20 batters in 30 innings pitched over 36 appearances. This concerning trend has raised questions about his effectiveness moving forward.

Miller discussed the situation with Shayna Rubin, revealing that he underwent an MRI which confirmed the sprain in his throwing elbow. He expressed noticeable concern about the injury but remains hopeful.

“The most optimistic timeline to pitch again, I think, would be five weeks from Monday,” Miller said, indicating he is eager to return to the mound as soon as possible.

The team will closely monitor Miller’s recovery and update fans on his progress in the coming weeks. His absence could impact the Padres’ performance as they approach a critical part of their season.