Business
Miller Lite Celebrates 50 Years with Free Beer on International Beer Day
Milwaukee, WI — Beer lovers can enjoy a free brew next week as part of Miller Lite’s promotion celebrating its 50th anniversary. The giveaway coincides with International Beer Day on Friday, August 1, with 50,000 beers available across the U.S.
Ann Legan, vice president of marketing for the Miller family of brands, stated, “The 50th anniversary is just more than a milestone for Miller Lite, it’s a celebration of our fans and the five decades we’ve spent together enjoying Miller Time.”
Legan added, “As a thank you to our Miller Lite family, this August 1, on International Beer Day, we’re giving away 50,000 beers and inviting fans to raise a glass to 50 years of celebrations – and 50+ more years of memories.”
Those interested in participating can do so in one of four ways starting at 4:50 p.m. local time. Options include attending the first-ever ‘Beer Drop’ event at the Miller Lite Brewery in Milwaukee, watching the celebration live online, visiting participating bars, or claiming a drink through the Miller Lite app.
Guests must be 21 years old or older to receive their free beer. The celebrations will continue from 4:50 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time at hundreds of bars participating nationwide, including 21 bars in Michigan.
Miller Lite advises that final details of the promotion are subject to change, and the free beers will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
