J.T. Miller Named 29th Captain of New York Rangers

NEW YORK — J.T. Miller has been named the 29th captain of the New York Rangers, the team announced on September 16, 2025. Miller, 32, rejoined the Rangers last season after a trade from the Vancouver Canucks.

Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury expressed excitement about the announcement. “We’re pleased to announce J.T. Miller as the new captain of the New York Rangers,” he said. “Since his arrival last season, J.T. immediately became a leader for our group and exemplifies how we want to conduct ourselves both on and off the ice. Congratulations to J.T. and his entire family on an incredibly meaningful achievement.”

Miller had an impressive season after being traded, scoring 35 points, with 13 goals and 22 assists, in 32 games for the Rangers. Over the entire last season, including his time with Vancouver, he registered 70 points (22 goals, 48 assists) in 72 games.

His performance included a league-ranking stat: he was the only player to achieve at least 35 points and 75 or more hits during that time. Miller also logged a 58.3% faceoff win percentage, tied for fifth among NHL players.

The forward, who stands at 6 feet 1 inch and weighs 218 pounds, is entering his 14th NHL season this year. Throughout his career, Miller has participated in 871 games, tallying 260 goals and 449 assists for a total of 709 points.

Miller’s accolades include 354 points since the 2021-22 season, which ranks 12th in the NHL. He has been noted for his goal-scoring ability and has averaged at least 1.00 point per playoff game since the 2020 postseason.

Originally drafted by the Rangers in the first round, 15th overall, of the 2011 NHL Draft, Miller returns to a team that last had Jacob Trouba as captain before his trade to Anaheim in December. Moving forward, Miller is expected to lead his team with integrity and commitment.

As he takes on the captaincy, the Rangers look forward to his leadership guiding them through this season.