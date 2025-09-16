Sports
J.T. Miller Named 29th Captain of New York Rangers
NEW YORK — J.T. Miller has been named the 29th captain of the New York Rangers, the team announced on September 16, 2025. Miller, 32, rejoined the Rangers last season after a trade from the Vancouver Canucks.
Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury expressed excitement about the announcement. “We’re pleased to announce J.T. Miller as the new captain of the New York Rangers,” he said. “Since his arrival last season, J.T. immediately became a leader for our group and exemplifies how we want to conduct ourselves both on and off the ice. Congratulations to J.T. and his entire family on an incredibly meaningful achievement.”
Miller had an impressive season after being traded, scoring 35 points, with 13 goals and 22 assists, in 32 games for the Rangers. Over the entire last season, including his time with Vancouver, he registered 70 points (22 goals, 48 assists) in 72 games.
His performance included a league-ranking stat: he was the only player to achieve at least 35 points and 75 or more hits during that time. Miller also logged a 58.3% faceoff win percentage, tied for fifth among NHL players.
The forward, who stands at 6 feet 1 inch and weighs 218 pounds, is entering his 14th NHL season this year. Throughout his career, Miller has participated in 871 games, tallying 260 goals and 449 assists for a total of 709 points.
Miller’s accolades include 354 points since the 2021-22 season, which ranks 12th in the NHL. He has been noted for his goal-scoring ability and has averaged at least 1.00 point per playoff game since the 2020 postseason.
Originally drafted by the Rangers in the first round, 15th overall, of the 2011 NHL Draft, Miller returns to a team that last had Jacob Trouba as captain before his trade to Anaheim in December. Moving forward, Miller is expected to lead his team with integrity and commitment.
As he takes on the captaincy, the Rangers look forward to his leadership guiding them through this season.
Recent Posts
- Ethan Quinn Faces Marcos Giron in ATP Chengdu Round of 32
- Diana Shnaider Aims for Victory at 2025 Korea Open
- Season 2 of ‘Gen V’ Returns with Dark Humor and Chaos
- Pennsylvania Lottery Results: Check Winning Numbers for September 16, 2025
- Luke Wilson and Vince Vaughn Reunite for Xfinity Commercials
- Square Enix Unveils Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Release Date
- Southern California Faces Thunderstorms and High Temperatures This Week
- Blake Treinen Honors Charlie Kirk During Game Amid Controversy
- iOS 26 Brings 3D Effect to Lock Screen Wallpaper
- Jennifer Affleck Denies Close Ties to Ben Affleck Amid Family Speculations
- American Express Announces Platinum Card Updates Set for September 18, 2025
- Diamondbacks Crush Giants 8-1 in Key Win
- Niko Nicotera Joins Mayor of Kingstown for Season 4
- Phillies and Dodgers Clash as Playoff Positioning Heats Up
- Casper Ruud Prepares for Laver Cup at Chase Center
- Keke Palmer and Sean Evans Share a Kiss on Hot Ones
- San Francisco Supervisor Joel Engardio Faces Recall Election Results Tonight
- Fall TV Season Arrives with New Episodes and Fan Expectations
- Brandi Carlile Returns Home with New Album ‘Returning To Myself’
- Randi Weingarten Discusses Threats Against Education In New Book