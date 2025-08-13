Business
Millie Bobby Brown Becomes Face of New Crocs Campaign
LOS ANGELES, CA — Millie Bobby Brown has been named the global ambassador for Crocs, the iconic footwear brand, as it launches the new Surrey Hills campaign. The campaign showcases the launch of the Unfurgettable Clogs. This new design offers the popular comfort of Crocs while adding an element of coziness.
Photographer Lillie Eiger captured the campaign images, featuring Brown wearing the clogs in the Mushroom and Quartz colorways. The Unfurgettable Clogs come in three additional colors: Black, Vanilla, and Milk Chocolate. Each color is available in both women’s and men’s sizes, totaling five options.
In the campaign, Brown expresses her unique style by accessorizing her clogs with an array of Jibbitz charms. The Unfurgettable Clogs feature faux fur backstraps that can hold up to eight Jibbitz charms, allowing for personalized customization.
Along with the new clogs, Crocs has also introduced fresh colorways in other popular styles, including the Classic Clog, which ranges from $44.99 to $59.99, the Classic Slide between $39.99 and $49.99, and the Classic Platform Clog for $54.99.
This announcement follows Brown’s previous collaboration with Crocs alongside a special collection inspired by another popular star. Fans eagerly await to see more from this exciting partnership.
