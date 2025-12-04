Entertainment
Millie Bobby Brown Changes Name After Marrying Jake Bongiovi
Los Angeles, CA — Millie Bobby Brown has officially changed her name to Millie Bonnie Bongiovi, following her marriage to Jake Bongiovi. The announcement came during a recent interview with her “Stranger Things” co-star Noah Schnapp, where they discussed their friendship and how well they know each other.
In the interview, Schnapp humorously guessed Brown’s full name, initially saying it was Millie Bonnie Brown. Brown quickly corrected him, explaining that her name has changed since she became a wife last year. “Drop the Bobby and drop the Brown, it’s just Millie Bonnie Bongiovi,” she clarified.
Brown, 21, and Bongiovi, 23, tied the knot in May 2023 during a secret ceremony after dating for three years. Four months later, they celebrated their union with a lavish wedding in Italy where Brown wore four different dresses.
In August, the couple announced that they adopted a baby girl, sharing their excitement in a joint Instagram post. “We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” they wrote. Brown gave insights into her motherhood journey, saying, “Our days are filled with lots of cuddles and laughter and love. It’s just endless joy.”
Although not revealing their daughter’s name, Brown was spotted holding a pink phone case with the letters “R,” “W,” and “B” on it, which fans speculated could indicate her daughter’s initials.
Since changing her name, Brown expressed a light-hearted perspective, saying, “It’s just Millie Bonnie Bongiovi. Millie Bon Bon,” showcasing her playful attitude regarding her new identity.
