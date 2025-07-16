Entertainment
Millie Bobby Brown and Gabriel LaBelle Star in New Romantic Comedy
LOS ANGELES, CA — Millie Bobby Brown, renowned for her role in Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things,’ will star in a new romantic comedy titled ‘Just Picture It.’ The film is set to launch on Netflix.
Directed by Lee Toland Krieger, best known for ‘The Age of Adaline,’ the film follows two carefree college students, played by Brown and Gabriel LaBelle, who are surprised when their phones glitch. They begin to see photos from 10 years in the future, showing themselves as a happily married couple with children, despite having never met each other.
‘Just Picture It’ marks Brown’s first foray into romantic comedy as she has been heavily involved in its development from inception. She is also producing the film alongside Robert Brown and veteran producers Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum.
Jesse Lasky, who previously worked on ‘The Late Show with David Letterman,’ wrote the script. This is his first feature film project. Executive producers include Alyssa Altman from R/K Films, as well as Jake Bongiovi and Isobel Roberts from PCMA Productions.
Brown has continued to impress audiences with her work at Netflix, which includes her role in the upcoming third installment of ‘Enola Holmes’ and the fantasy film ‘Damsel,’ which gained popularity on the platform.
LaBelle, who starred as a young Steven Spielberg in ‘The Fabelmans,’ also portrays Lorne Michaels in the recent film ‘Saturday Night.’ With both of these rising stars involved, ‘Just Picture It’ is anticipated to be a significant release for Netflix this coming year.
