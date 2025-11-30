Millie Bobby Brown Set to Star as Halsey in Upcoming Biopic

LOS ANGELES, CA — Millie Bobby Brown has received the green light to portray singer Halsey in an upcoming biopic about the pop star’s life. The announcement comes as the actress continues to build her career beyond her notable role in the Netflix series, “Stranger Things.”

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in 2022, Halsey remarked on the striking resemblance between herself and Brown. “I mean, it’s kind of uncanny how much we look alike,” Halsey said. “It’s like, ‘Oh, no. We actually just look like sisters.'” Following the show, Brown expressed her excitement about the potential project on social media, stating she was “sooooo down” for the role.

The news has generated buzz among fans eager to see Brown’s portrayal of the Grammy-nominated artist, known for her hits like “Without Me” and “Bad at Love.” Brown, already a household name after her breakout role in “Stranger Things,” is set to take on the challenge of capturing Halsey’s unique persona and musical journey.

As casting decisions unfold, it has been noted that many actors from the hit series have notable lookalikes, including Joe Keery and Ben Schwartz, whose characters share an ironic familial resemblance. This theme of doppelgängers has become a fun topic among fans and cast members alike.

In a time when biopics are increasingly popular, Brown’s role has the potential to introduce her to a broader audience. As she steps into the shoes of Halsey, many are curious to see how she brings the singer’s story and artistry to life on screen. The production is expected to delve into Halsey’s rise to fame and the personal struggles she faces along the way.

Brown’s career trajectory since “Stranger Things” has been impressive, and this latest project may be another significant step in her evolution as an actress. Fans of both Brown and Halsey are eagerly anticipating the release date and what Brown will bring to the role.

As the film develops, further details about the cast and storyline remain under wraps, but one thing is certain: Millie Bobby Brown’s portrayal of Halsey is sure to draw interest from both music fans and film enthusiasts alike.