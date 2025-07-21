Millie Bobby Brown to Star in Netflix’s Romantic Comedy Just Picture It

LOS ANGELES, CA — Millie Bobby Brown, best known for her role in Netflix’s Stranger Things, is set to star in the upcoming romantic comedy Just Picture It. Directed by Lee Toland Krieger, the film will also feature actor Gabriel LaBelle.

Just Picture It, written by Jesse Lasky, revolves around two carefree college students whose phones unexpectedly glitch, displaying images from ten years in the future. These pictures depict them as a happily married couple with children, despite the fact that they have not yet met.

Brown, who has been instrumental in bringing this project to life, will also serve as a producer alongside her husband Robert Brown and veteran producers Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum. This marks Brown’s first venture into the romantic comedy genre.

Executive producers include Alyssa Altman of R/K Films, Jake Bongiovi, Isobel Roberts from PCMA Productions, and David Kern.

Jesse Lasky, who has experience in television, previously worked as a monologue joke writer for The Late Show with David Letterman and produced the series Revenge. He is making his feature film debut with this project.

LaBelle is recognized for his roles in The Fabelmans and the film Saturday Night, where he portrayed Lorne Michaels. He is poised for a breakout with his role in Just Picture It.

Millie Bobby Brown continues to captivate audiences, particularly through her portrayal of Eleven in Stranger Things. The fifth and final season of the series is set to air in November, while she recently completed the third installment of the Enola Holmes franchise.

Just Picture It represents a new chapter for Brown as she explores romantic comedy while continuing her success in various genres.