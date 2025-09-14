News
€1.5 Million Boost for Families in Emergency Housing
Waterford, Ireland – Families living in emergency accommodation will receive a significant boost as €1.5 million has been allocated for housing support. This funding aims to help families transition from temporary emergency settings to secure, long-term homes.
The financial allocation is part of a broader €50 million national initiative announced by Housing Minister James Browne. The initiative focuses on supporting larger families with children and long-term Housing First clients to exit homelessness.
Waterford City and County Council is among just eight councils to receive this dedicated funding. Minister of State John Cummins emphasized the importance of the funding, stating, “Behind every homeless statistic is an individual or family, often with children, doing their best in very difficult circumstances.” He noted that this €1.5 million specifically aims to transition families out of emergency accommodation.
The funding will be utilized through the Government’s Second Hand Acquisitions Programme, which enables local authorities to purchase homes to meet urgent housing needs. So far, Waterford Council has drawn down more than €5.4 million from this scheme, which also supports tenancies.
Minister Browne assured that the €50 million initiative will be swiftly targeted to assist families who have faced extended periods in emergency housing, with a special focus on acquiring four-bedroom homes for larger households.
As part of this initiative, families in need may finally find relief as the initiative progresses, paving the way for a more secure living situation.
