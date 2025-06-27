Health
Millionaire Bryan Johnson Aims to Reverse Aging with Bold Blueprint Project
Los Angeles, CA — Bryan Johnson, a 45-year-old millionaire, has made headlines with his ambitious project, Blueprint, aimed at reversing aging. Instead of the typical midlife crisis of buying a sports car, Johnson has invested millions to fundamentally change how humans perceive aging.
At 47, Johnson’s goal is not to retire but to reclaim the vitality of his 18-year-old self. As the founder of several tech companies, he is now focused on what he calls ‘hacking time’. He collaborates closely with Dr. Oliver Zolman, a specialist in aging therapies, to employ advanced methods that combine science and discipline.
The Blueprint program targets significant improvements in organ function, skin, and cognitive abilities. However, the extreme nature of his methods raises questions about their practicality and ethics. Johnson follows a strict daily regimen, taking over 100 dietary supplements, engaging in various therapies, and performing tailored exercises starting as early as 5 a.m.
A dedicated medical team monitors Johnson’s health through hundreds of measurements each day, allowing for precise adjustments to his routine. Dr. Zolman refers to Johnson as a ‘living model’ for studying the effects of aging reversal techniques.
Responses to Johnson’s journey have been mixed. While some admire his commitment, others criticize his approach as unrealistic for the average person. Nevertheless, Johnson remains steadfast in his quest, prompting the question: To what lengths are we willing to go in our fight against time?
