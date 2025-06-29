Millonarios Eyeing Luis Quiñones as New Signing

Bogotá, Colombia

Millonarios F.C. is on the verge of potentially signing Luis Quiñones, a 33-year-old Colombian winger. This comes after the team faced a surprising early exit in the Liga BetPlay Dimayor’s semifinals against Independiente Santa Fe.

The club’s management is preparing for the upcoming second semester of 2025 with the ambition of competing in both the league and the Colombian Cup. Quiñones, a free agent after leaving Tigres UANL, has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Millonarios.

Felipe Sierra, a sports journalist, confirmed on social media that Quiñones, who previously played for Puebla on loan, would join Millonarios. Fans are excited at the prospect of seeing the experienced player take the field at El Campín next season.

Quiñones has a rich history in both Colombian and Mexican football, having previously starred for teams such as Patriotas, Junior, and Independiente Santa Fe. He was instrumental during his time with Tigres, winning both domestic league titles and international tournaments.

During his tenure at Puebla, Quiñones contributed significantly in the 2024–2025 season, scoring three goals and providing an assist over 11 matches. His performance impressed Puebla’s management, but as his contract expired, he became available for signing.

While a verbal agreement does not guarantee a signed contract, it suggests that negotiations are well advanced. Millonarios seeks to bolster their attacking options, having lost key players, and adding Quiñones could bring speed and veteran experience to their wings.

If finalized, this signing is expected to address a direct need for Millonarios as they aim to return to championship contention. The club was close to reaching the finals of the Liga BetPlay 2025-I and is eyeing a strong showing in the 2026 season.

Millonarios will officially resume competition in the second semester of 2025, eager to regain their title-winning form.